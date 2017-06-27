BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides company with a term loan in amount of $4.5 million
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides co with revolving line of credit of up to $2 million
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - term loan and facility mature June 23, 2022 and June 23, 2019, respectively Source text - (bit.ly/2rXPf46) Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares