BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Bioblast Pharma Ltd
* Bioblast pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Bioblast pharma ltd says pre-commercial expenses were $0.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $0.8 million for same period in 2016
* Bioblast pharma- cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of march 31, 2017, were $7.1 million, compared to $9.9 million as of december 31, 2016
* Bioblast pharma ltd - "should we be unable to obtain additional funding required to continue our clinical activity"
* Bioblast pharma ltd - "we may need to reduce our activities and to explore strategic alternatives until we have sufficient resources"
* Bioblast pharma ltd - additional funding beyond existing cash resources will be required to entirely cover cost of phase 2b clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.