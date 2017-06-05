June 5 Bioblast Pharma Ltd:
* Bioblast Pharma to seek strategic alternatives including
partnership and merger opportunities
* Bioblast Pharma Ltd - company receives regulatory
clearance to initiate a phase 2b trial of trehalose in opmd
patients
* Bioblast-At present, not encumbered by license,
partnership or royalty arrangements with third parties for
development,commercialization of trehalose
* Bioblast Pharma Ltd- it has engaged jsb-partners, a global
life sciences advisor, to assist company in executing its
"business development objectives"
