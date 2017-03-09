March 9 Biocartis Group Nv:

* Reg-Biocartis Group NV: study using Biocartis' liquid biopsy BRAF assay shows new option for retreatment of melanoma patients

Study and editorial 'A second chance for success with BRAF and MEK inhibitors in melanoma' published in renowned clinical journal Lancet Oncology