WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Biocartis Group NV:
* Reg-Biocartis receives grant for development of a fully automated MSI test
* Has received an approximately 750,000 euro ($796,800) grant from VLAIO, Flanders Organization for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.