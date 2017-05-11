May 11 Biocept Inc

* Biocept reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $1.68 million versus $221,000

* Biocept inc- cash and cash equivalents were $14.0 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with $4.6 million as of December 31, 2016