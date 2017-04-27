BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
April 27 Biocon Ltd
* March-quarter consol profit 1.28 billion rupees
* March-quarter consol total income 9.74 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 3.33 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 9.73 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for consol March-quarter profit 1.51 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2oMUNMc Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18