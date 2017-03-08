WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals commences public offering of common stock
* Says offering to sell $45.0 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Says all of shares to be sold in offering are being sold by Biocryst
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.