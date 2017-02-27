GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian bank worries leak into second week
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
Feb 27 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Biocryst reports positive interim results from its Apex-1 trial
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - oral BCX7353 350 mg once-daily for 28 days was generally safe and well tolerated in subjects with HAE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)