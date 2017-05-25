UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
May 25 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst Pharma - a pre-planned analysis of peripheral and abdominal attacks showed reductions in peripheral attacks of 74%, 54%, 90% compared with placebo
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says oral BCX7353 once-daily for 28 days was generally safe and well tolerated in subjects with hae
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says additionally, no significant laboratory abnormalities were observed in two lower dose groups
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - there were no serious aes and no severe aes in APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals - three subjects in bcx7353 350 mg treatment arm, two of which were previously reported, discontinued study drug before day 28
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says most common treatment-emergent adverse events were common cold and diarrhea in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.