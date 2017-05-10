BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Biodelivery Sciences International Inc says requires up to five additional days to file form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Biodelivery Sciences International says expects to report material increases in product sales revenue, total revenue, operating income and net income in march quarter Source text: [bit.ly/2r1de1k] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.