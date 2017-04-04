BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4 BioDue SpA
* Moves logistics to new buildings and disposes of properties for 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: