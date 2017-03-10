WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 BioDue SpA:
* Signs joint venture agreement with Fufarma Albania to build pharmaceutical plant in Albania
* The total investment for production readjustment, plants and machinery is estimated at around 2.0 million euros ($2.12 million)
* The start of production is expected in H1 of 2018 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.