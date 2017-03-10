March 10 BioDue SpA:

* Signs joint venture agreement with Fufarma Albania to build pharmaceutical plant in Albania

* The total investment for production readjustment, plants and machinery is estimated at around 2.0 million euros ($2.12 million)

* The start of production is expected in H1 of 2018