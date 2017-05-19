U.S. FDA approves new antibiotic to treat serious skin infections
June 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with acute bacterial skin infections, made by privately held Melinta Therapeutics.
May 19 BIOFRONTERA AG:
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
* EIB WILL PROVIDE A LOAN OF UP TO EUR 20 MILLION TO BIOFRONTERA-GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey