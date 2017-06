May 19 BIOFRONTERA AG

* SALES INCREASED C. 160% TO EUR2.6 MILLION FOR Q1 2017, COMPARED TO EUR1.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2016.

* NET LOSS WAS EUR(3.5) MILLION FOR Q1 2017, COMPARED TO EUR(448) THOUSAND FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016.

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS AMOUNTED TO EUR1.1 MILLION IN Q1, AN INCREASE OF 12%, YEAR-OVER-YEAR. THESE COSTS WERE MAINLY DUE TO DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIPS.

* INTENDS TO APPLY FOR BCC APPROVAL IN U.S., AND HAS APPLIED FOR A MEETING WITH FDA, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD IN Q2 OF 2017