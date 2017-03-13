WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Biofrontera AG:
* Reports detailed phase III results for Ameluz in combination with daylight-PDT
* Data show daylight photodynamic therapy (PDT) with Ameluz provided excellent results for primary and all secondary study endpoints
* EMA filing for EU approval of daylight PDT for actinic keratosis (AK) expected in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.