BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Biogen Inc:
* Biogen reports first quarter 2017 revenues of $2.8 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $5.20
* Biogen Inc - Q1 tecfidera revenue of $958 million versus. $946 million last year
* Biogen Inc - Q1 plegridy revenue of $112 million versus $106 million last year
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $3.46
* Biogen Inc - Q1 avonex revenue of $537 million versus. $564 million last year
* Biogen Inc - Q1 tysabri revenue of $545 million versus $477 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.