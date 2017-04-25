April 25 Biogen Inc:

* Biogen reports first quarter 2017 revenues of $2.8 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $5.20

* Biogen Inc - Q1 tecfidera revenue of $958 million versus. $946 million last year

* Biogen Inc - Q1 plegridy revenue of $112 million versus $106 million last year

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $3.46

* Biogen Inc - Q1 avonex revenue of $537 million versus. $564 million last year

* Biogen Inc - Q1 tysabri revenue of $545 million versus $477 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S