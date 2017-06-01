June 1 Biogen Inc:
* Spinraza (nusinersen) approved in the European Union as
first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy
* Biogen - approval was also supported by open-label data
in pre-symptomatic and symptomatic individuals with, or likely
to develop, types 1, 2 and 3 SMA
* Biogen Inc - timing of Spinraza availability in eu will
vary by country, per local reimbursement and access pathways
* Biogen Inc - Biogen has been working with health systems
and government agencies across EU to help patients secure access
to Spinraza
