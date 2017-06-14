BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 14 BIOGENED SA
* SIGNS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH LODZ VOIVOIDSHIP FOR UP TO 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS
* PROJECT'S TOTAL VALUE IS 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease