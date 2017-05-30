May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole

* Says "we expect to submit a new drug application to FDA in early 2018."