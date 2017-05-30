UPDATE 1-Citi poaches two senior UBS Asia bankers for China, EMEA roles
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
* Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
* Says "we expect to submit a new drug application to FDA in early 2018." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.