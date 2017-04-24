April 24 Biohaven Pharmaceutical:
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical holding co ltd sees ipo of 8.33
million shares of co's common stock - sec filing
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd - anticipate
initial public offering price of co's common shares will be
between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about
$73.1 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and
development of rimegepant
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about
$24.2 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and
development of bhv-3500
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about
$10.3 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and
development of bhv-5000
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about
$5.6 million of IPO proceeds to repay aggregate indebtedness
under credit agreement
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical holding-to use about $4.1 million
of IPO proceeds to satisfy remaining obligation to purchase
shares of capital stock of Kleo Pharma
