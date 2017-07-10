FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioinvent and Thrombogenics amend monoclonal antibody development agreement
#Healthcare
July 10, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Bioinvent and Thrombogenics amend monoclonal antibody development agreement

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* Bioinvent and Thrombogenics Amending Long-Standing Monoclonal Antibody Development Agreement

* Agreed to Amend Their Long-Standing Agreement, Which Covers Co-Development of Novel Anti-Plgf Monoclonal Antibody Products Tb-403 and Thr-317.

* ‍Under Current Agreement, Split Economic Value Compounds Is 60:40 (Thrombogenics: Bioinvent), With 50:50 Cost Split for Development Costs​

* Thr-317 - Thrombogenics Gains Full and Exclusive Ownership of Thr-317 for Development and Commercialization in All Non-Oncology Indications.

* Thrombogenics - Under New Arrangement Bioinvent Assumes Project Lead for Developments of Tb-403 in All Oncology Indications, and Increases Share Economic Value to 50 Percent ​

* BIOINVENT ASSUMES PROJECT LEAD FOR DEVELOPMENTS OF TB-403 IN ALL ONCOLOGY INDICATIONS; INCREASES ITS SHARE OF ECONOMIC VALUE FROM 40 TO 50 PERCENT SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

