BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 BioInvent
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 13 (29) million
* Q1 earnings after tax SEK -22 (0.3) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering