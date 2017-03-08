UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Biolase Inc:
* Biolase reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
* Q4 revenue fell 5 percent to $13.8 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Biolase Inc says net revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $13.8 million, as compared to net revenue of $14.5 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.