WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife solutions reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 results
* Biolife solutions inc - management reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance provided in january
* Biolife solutions inc - consolidated operating loss for q4 was $0.6 million compared to $1.1 million in q3 2016
* Biolife solutions inc - revenue from biopreservation media product sales of $2.3 million in q4 of 2016, an increase of 24% over same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.