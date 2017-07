July 24 (Reuters) - Biolight Life Sciences Ltd:

* Biolight reports successful results in phase 1/2a clinical trial for Glaucoma insert

* Most adverse events were found to be mild, transient in clinical trial, no unanticipated adverse events were observed

* Glaucoma insert VS101 phase 1/2a clinical trial demonstrated ability to lower IOP for 12-week period, with favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: