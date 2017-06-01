BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Bioline Rx Ltd:
* BiolineRx reports regulatory submissions of three phase 1b trials for BL-8040 in combination with atezolizumab for solid tumors
* Bioline Rx - trials for pancreatic, gastric and non-small cell cancer expected to commence during second half of 2017, after receipt of regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.