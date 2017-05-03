May 3 Bioline Rx Ltd

* Biolinerx to initiate phase 3 study with bl-8040 as novel stem cell mobilization treatment following successful meeting with fda

* Bioline rx ltd- met with u.s. Fda and has gained clarity on development program and design of a phase 3 pivotal study for bl-8040