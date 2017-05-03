BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Bioline Rx Ltd
* Biolinerx to initiate phase 3 study with bl-8040 as novel stem cell mobilization treatment following successful meeting with fda
* Bioline rx ltd- initiation of phase 3 registrational study expected in second half of the year for bl-8040
* Bioline rx ltd- initiation of phase 3 registrational study expected in second half of this year
* Bioline rx ltd- met with u.s. Fda and has gained clarity on development program and design of a phase 3 pivotal study for bl-8040 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results