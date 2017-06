May 19 BIOMED LUBLIN:

* TO MODERNISE BCG DEPARTMENT AND INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ONKO BCG PREPARATIONS

* AIMS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ONKO BCG PREPARATIONS THRICE

* COST OF PROJECT AT 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DUE TO BE COMPLETE IN MAY 2018