April 17 Biomerica Inc

* Biomerica announces third quarter financial results, sales up 13.9 pct for nine months

* Q3 sales $1.5 million versus $1.362 million

* Net loss for 3 months ended February 28, 2017 was $304,141 compared to a net loss of $135,002 during three months ended February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: