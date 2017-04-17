BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Biomerica Inc
* Biomerica announces third quarter financial results, sales up 13.9 pct for nine months
* Q3 sales $1.5 million versus $1.362 million
* Net loss for 3 months ended February 28, 2017 was $304,141 compared to a net loss of $135,002 during three months ended February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.