BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
March 1 Biomerieux Sa:
* Board of directors will recommend that shareholders at annual meeting on May 30 approve a dividend of 1.00 euros per share
* FY sales 2.10 billion euros ($2.22 billion) versus 1.97 billion euros year ago
* 2017 objectives: * organic growth in sales of between 8 pct and 9 pct
* Dividend is unchanged from dividend paid previous year
* FY earnings per share 4.54 euros versus 2.80 euros year ago
* Dividend would represent a total payout of 39.5 million euros, to be paid on June 8, 2017.
* 2017 objectives: contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 300 million euros and 315 million euros
* FY operating income 282 million euros versus 195 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: