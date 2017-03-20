March 20 Bioorganic Research and Services SA:

* Says United States patent office has granted a patent to its unit Zera Intein Protein (ZIP) Solutions for "Recombinant protein bodies as immunogenspecific adjuvants"

* This new patent covers the use and administration of DNA vaccines encoding fusions between Zera self-assembling sequences and any antigen for the stimulation of an immune response against the antigen in question Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ncUKME

