WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :
* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent to the company's unit, Zera Intein Protein (ZIP) Solutions for protein body-inducing polypeptide sequences
* The unit was also granted a patent in Japan for similar product Source text: bit.ly/2mobAHA
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.