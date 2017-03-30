March 30 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Biondvax pharmaceuticals - approved for grant from Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry to build facility for commercial scale production of universal flu vaccine

* Biondvax - plans to build mid-sized factory in Jerusalem, with potential capacity to annually produce up to tens of millions of doses of M-001

* Biondvax - five completed phase 1/2 and phase 2 human clinical trials have shown vaccine to be safe and immunogenic to multiple flu strains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)