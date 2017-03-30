BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Biondvax pharmaceuticals - approved for grant from Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry to build facility for commercial scale production of universal flu vaccine
* Biondvax - plans to build mid-sized factory in Jerusalem, with potential capacity to annually produce up to tens of millions of doses of M-001
* Biondvax - five completed phase 1/2 and phase 2 human clinical trials have shown vaccine to be safe and immunogenic to multiple flu strains
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018