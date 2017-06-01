GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Biopharmx Corp:
* Biopharmx advances bpx-01 2% upon achieving statistical significance for primary endpoint
* Biopharmx corp says data show bpx-01 is generally well tolerated
* Biopharmx corp says phase 2b study demonstrates 59% reduction in number of acne lesions using bpx-01 2% versus. 44% in vehicle
* Biopharmx corp says researchers also found that no subjects experienced serious treatment-related adverse side effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years