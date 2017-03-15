March 15 Bioporto A/S:

* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago

* FY EBIT loss 25.0 million crowns versus loss 12.8 million crowns year ago

* Expects revenue growth of 20-35 pct in 2017, driven by research sales in US and agreement with Siemens

* In 2017 full attention is directed to sales initiatives and targeted efforts to secure successful approval, that are expected to kick-start sales of NGAL test in us in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

