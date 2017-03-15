WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Bioporto A/S:
* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
* FY EBIT loss 25.0 million crowns versus loss 12.8 million crowns year ago
* Expects revenue growth of 20-35 pct in 2017, driven by research sales in US and agreement with Siemens
* In 2017 full attention is directed to sales initiatives and targeted efforts to secure successful approval, that are expected to kick-start sales of NGAL test in us in 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9880 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.