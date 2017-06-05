June 5 Biorem Inc

* Biorem Inc- company's 2017 order bookings to date total $12.5 million compared to $7.6 million of orders booked in first half of 2016

* Biorem Inc- YTD order backlog of $24 million is $6.9 million or 40 percent greater than order backlog of $17.1 million on June 30, 2016