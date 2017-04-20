OPEC oil cut extension renews Asia's crude supply worries
* Investors see ongoing glut, refiners say market may tighten
April 20 BioScrip Inc
* BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
* BioScrip Inc says Deitsch succeeds Jeffrey Kreger, who stepped down from his roles as senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer
* BioScrip Inc says reiterate our 2017 adjusted EBITDA forecast of $45 million to $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors see ongoing glut, refiners say market may tighten
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$383 million ($12.72 million)