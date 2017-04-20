April 20 BioScrip Inc

* BioScrip announces CFO transition

* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017

* BioScrip Inc says Deitsch succeeds Jeffrey Kreger, who stepped down from his roles as senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer

* BioScrip Inc says reiterate our 2017 adjusted EBITDA forecast of $45 million to $55 million