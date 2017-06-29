FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioScrip announces new senior note facilities
June 29, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-BioScrip announces new senior note facilities

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - BioScrip Inc:

* BioScrip announces new senior note facilities

* BioScrip Inc - under agreement, company entered into a $200 million first lien note facility and a $110 million second lien note facility

* BioScrip Inc - to use proceeds of facilities to repay in full all amounts outstanding under its previous senior credit facilities and its priming credit agreement

* BioScrip Inc - also as part of agreement, will receive a $16 million common stock investment, and will issue common stock warrants with a 10-year term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

