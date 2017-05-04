BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 4 Bioscrip Inc:
* Bioscrip reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $217.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.7 million
* Bioscrip Inc - reiterating its prior guidance of adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017
* Bioscrip Inc - qtrly loss per common share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $894.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
