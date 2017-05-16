BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 BIOSEARCH SA:
* Q1 REVENUE FLAT AT 5.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA UP 1.1 PERCENT AT 660,000 EUROS year on year
* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 120,000 EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
