BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 2 Biosino Bio-technology And Science Inc :
* Co is expected to record a substantial increase of approximately 3.8 times in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to increase in overall revenue as a result of growth of business of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.