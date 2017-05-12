BRIEF-Annexin Pharmaceuticals patent approved in the United States
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES
May 12 Biosino Bio-technology And Science Inc
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 amounted to rmb60.95 million, representing a decrease of 23.3%
* Earnings attributable to shareholders of co for 3 months ended 31 March 2017 was rmb1.90 million, representing an increase of 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES
* ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES TO VOTE ON 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTY/SHR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)