May 11 Biosintez OJSC:

* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 750.3 MILLION VERSUS RUB 699.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 95.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 110.0 MILLION YEAR AGO