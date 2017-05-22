May 22 Biostage Inc:

* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel

* Biostage Inc - company plans to timely request a hearing before panel

* Biostage- delisting based on continued non-compliance with bid price rule as of May 17, 2017 & non-compliance with minimum $2.5 million stockholders equity requirement Source text: (bit.ly/2qLNidd)