BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Biostage Inc:
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel
* Biostage Inc - company plans to timely request a hearing before panel
* Biostage- delisting based on continued non-compliance with bid price rule as of May 17, 2017 & non-compliance with minimum $2.5 million stockholders equity requirement Source text: (bit.ly/2qLNidd) Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.