May 11 Biostage Inc:

* Biostage reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Biostage Inc - remains on track to file ind with fda for esophageal implant program in Q3 2017

* Biostage Inc - believes it has sufficient cash on hand to fund operations through Q3 of 2017