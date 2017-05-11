BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Biostage Inc:
* Biostage reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Biostage Inc - remains on track to file ind with fda for esophageal implant program in Q3 2017
* Biostage Inc - believes it has sufficient cash on hand to fund operations through Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: