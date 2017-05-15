May 15 Biostime International Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement made by company dated 11 May 2017 with respect to information certain business update of group

* Revenue derived from active sales of Swisse products in China for FY ended 31 Dec 2016 accounted for about 5.8 pct of group's total net revenue

* Expects that new investment plan to result in active sales of Swiss products in China accounting for proportionately higher contribution to results in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: