May 15 Biostime International Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement made by company dated 11 May 2017
with respect to information certain business update of group
* Revenue derived from active sales of Swisse products in
China for FY ended 31 Dec 2016 accounted for about 5.8 pct of
group's total net revenue
* Expects that new investment plan to result in active sales
of Swiss products in China accounting for proportionately higher
contribution to results in future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: