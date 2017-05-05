BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 5 Biotech Capital Ltd :
* Bioimpact enters into license agreement with RLS Global
* Agreement grants Co rights to distribute wound care product, within Australia, New Zealand and select countries across Asia Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: