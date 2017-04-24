BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Biotelemetry Inc:
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Biotelemetry - shareholders of lifewatch will get either chf10.00 in cash, 0.1457 shares of co's stock or chf8.00 in cash, 0.2185 shares of co's stock
* Biotelemetry - based on April 7 share price, total deal value was approximately CHF260 million
* Biotelemetry - board of Lifewatch supports public tender offer by biotelemetry and recommends that shareholders accept it
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results