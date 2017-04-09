April 9 BioTelemetry Inc:
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire
Lifewatch AG
* Lifewatch AG shareholders will receive either CHF10.00 in
cash and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock
* or Lifewatch shareholders will receive CHF8.00 in cash
and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock, depending on their
preference
* total deal value is approximately CHF260 million
* BioTelemetry will fund transaction with a combination of
cash on hand, debt and equity
* transaction has been approved by both boards of directors
* expects combination to yield significant synergies to be
realized over 12 to 18 month period, post-closing
* assuming transaction full synergies had been realized
immediately, combined 2017 adjusted ebitda would be
approximately $95 to $100 million
* transaction is expected to close in q3 of 2017
